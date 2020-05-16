May 14, 2020 Rose Marie Ratcliffe, 69 of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Alice M. Ratcliffe; and siblings, Carol Ann Ratcliffe, Kathy Griffin, and Robert Ratcliffe. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Jimmy Boothe; special sister-in-law, Liz Morgan; and nieces and nephews, Charlie Ratcliffe, Brian Ratcliffe, Robert Ratcliffe II, Robert Ratcliffe III, Ashley Harmon, and Christina Hinegarener. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Beaver Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Graham Mitchell officiating. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

