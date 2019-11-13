November 11, 2019 Thomas Edward (Tom) Rappold, 67, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church with the Rev. Msgr. Patrick Golden officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

