August 18, 1952 November 11, 2019 Thomas Edward (Tom) Rappold, 67, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born August 18, 1952, son of the late Walter Sr. and Francis Rappold. Tom was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. He loved to play golf and was a member of Hidden Valley Country Club. Tom retired after 37 years from Norfolk Southern. He was a wonderful husband, father and Pappy. Tom was caring, generous and full of life. People knew him as being witty with a great sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Trish Rappold; twin daughters, Jennifer Davila and her husband, Dave, Emily Williams and her husband, Jed; son, Tommy Rappold and his partner, Baltazar Benavides; grandchildren, Demi Davila, Cory Williams, Carson Williams; brothers, Walt Rappold and his wife, JoEllen, Rob Rappold and his wife, Barbara, and Rusty Rappold and his wife, Brenda; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church with the Rev. Msgr. Patrick Golden officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, the Alzheimer's Association, or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

