April 11, 2020 Shirley Jean Keller Ransome, 74, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 11, 2020. A gathering of friends (limited to ten at a time) will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Ransome, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 18
Gathering of Friends
Saturday, April 18, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Gathering of Friends begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.