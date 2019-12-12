January 28, 1938 December 2, 2019 Betty H. Ransome, 81, of New Castle, Va., passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1938, in Washington, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert W. Ransom; and sons, David W. Jr., Carlton J., and Robert B. Ransom. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephanie S. Ransom and James P. Ransom; grandchildren, Kevin (Maryna) and Kerry Mabes, Amber Watson and Ashley (Izzy) Diaz, Alisha May, and David, Josh and Brianna Ransom; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Ham, Shirley Troutt and Ruth Carrner; and sisters-in-law, Virginia and Evelyn Ham. Betty graduated from William Byrd High School and National Business College. She was employed by C & P Telephone for 36 years. Betty was an active member at her church and was very involved in her grandchildren's lives including school events such as sports and plays. A funeral service will be conducted at noon on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Pastor John Abbott officiating. Interment will follow at Bandy Cemetery, Roanoke County. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

