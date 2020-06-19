June 14, 2020 Shearer Ebert Ramsey of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was the only daughter of the late Hugh and Kitty Ebert. Shearer was also predeceased by her dear brother, Marshall Ebert. She is survived by her eldest brother, Hugh David Ebert; her daughter, Blair Ramsey Price; her daughter and son-in-law, Brooke and Tate Johnston; and her five grandchildren. Being "Grams" to these five was her favorite role and the joy of her life. Shearer taught in Roanoke City Schools, was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, and could often be found serving at the Rescue Mission, working in her garden, caring for her neighbors or enjoying her pets and friends at the Dog Park. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 12 noon on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with a graveside service following visitation at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Burial Park as we continue to celebrate and honor the life of Shearer – a devoted mother, adoring grandmother, tireless servant and steadfast friend. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

