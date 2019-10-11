RAMSEY, Ruby Mae Dudley January 6, 1927 - October 10, 2019 Ruby Mae Dudley Ramsey, 92, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away, Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born January 6, 1927 in Buena Vista, the daughter of the late Lewis E. and Beatrice R. Dudley. Ruby was married to James D. Ramsey who preceded her in death on August 5, 1997. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Jervis; son-in-law, John Jervis, and three grandsons, Jon-Jon, Jerry and Joe Jervis; four brothers, Harry Ballard, Leslie Ballard, Weldon Dudley, and Louie Dudley. Ruby was a longtime member of the First Brethren Church of Buena Vista, Va. She is survived by one son, James D. Ramsey Jr. (Bernice); two daughters, Donna J. Smith (Roy) and Lesly R. Firkin (Tim); grandson, Jeffrey Jervis; ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Shelvia, Helen, Marsha, and the staff at Shenandoah Valley Health & Rehab for all your love and support. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Mike Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Buena Visa Rescue Squad, Buena Vista Fire Department or Rockbridge Area Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.