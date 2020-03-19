March 17, 2020 Charlotte Anne Niday Ramsey, 75, of Fincastle, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Roscoe and Blanche Jones Niday; brother, Billy Lomax Niday; and son, Bernard Lee West. She was a waitress/cook for the Moose Lodge, Stop-in in Buchanan, and other restaurants in Botetourt. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Wayne N. Ramsey; daughter, Donna Dunbar; son, Eddie (Diana) West; stepchildren, Wayne Ramsey Jr. and Angie Ramsey; brother, Wayne Niday; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Due to recent assembly restrictions there will be a graveside service held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle with Pastor Milton Atkins officiating. There will a public memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

