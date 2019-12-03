November 30, 2019 Douglas J. Ramey, 61, of Hardy, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Celebration of Life and Friends Gathering will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the 419 West Restaurant. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
