RAKES, Sally St. Clair April 29, 1946 - December 30, 2019 Sally St. Clair Rakes, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1946, in Montgomery County. She was a graduate of Christiansburg High School. She is preceded in death by her father, Oscar "Ott" St. Clair; mother, Myrtle St. Clair (Hylton); sister, Doris Jean St. Clair; and brothers-in-law, Bill Wright and H.C. Rakes. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Danny Bruce Rakes; their two sons, Daniel Rakes and Joe Rakes (Daphne); sisters, Neda Rook (Aubry), Ruby Wright, and Nancy Buckland (Donnie); brothers, Roger St. Clair (Carol), and Raymond St. Clair (Helen); brother and sisters-in-law, Ron and Kitty Rakes, and Eden Rakes; grandchildren, Raymond (Amanda), Danielle, Erika, Dustin, and Natalie; special uncle, Joe Sowers; many cousins, many nieces and nephews; special niece, Doris Dickerson; and special nephew, Butch Wright. The family would like to thank special friend Lita King. Sally was a member and treasurer of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, leading Christmas shoe boxes, Thanksgiving boxes, Vacation Bible School and more. She was a wonderful homemaker, caring for her two sons and playing an active role in all their extracurriculars as they grew up, including pack leader of Cub Scout Pack #277, and ran concessions at the school. She then took on the role of grandmother and loved her grandchildren more than life itself. She is a cancer survivor. The family will receive friends and family Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m. with funeral service on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Frankie Graham officiating. Both will be held at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg.
