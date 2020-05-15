April 15, 1928 May 10, 2020 Jean Smith Rakes, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in her residence at the Harmony Collection at Roanoke. She was born on April 15, 1928, in Vinton, Virginia, daughter of Albert Anthony Smith and Virginia Holdren Smith. She graduated from William Byrd High School where she played the clarinet in the marching band. In 1953 Jean married Richard Carlyle Rakes. She was an acclaimed singer/actress in Southwest Virginia, oft times soloist at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church as well as the First Church of Christ, Scientist. Jean is also known for her many duets with her friend, Margaret Thompson. Through the Showtimers, Roanoke College, et.al., she was featured in numerous Gilbert and Sullivan productions as well as the King & I and the title role in Menotti's The Medium. In 1974, while still raising her three boys, she graduated from Roanoke College with a BA degree in Music. Jean's other interests included ballroom dancing, which she shared with her children, volunteer work, gardening, world traveling and kitty cats. She was a longtime member of Green Memorial United Methodist Church where she was also a member of the choir and a member of the Virginia Choral Society. Jean is survived by her sisters, Gladys Wilson and Shirley Nininger; sons, R. Bruce Rakes and his wife, Ellen, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Darryl L. Rakes of Roanoke, Virginia, and Alan A. Rakes and his wife, Karen, of Palm Bay, Florida; granddaughter, Jordan Rakes (Brooks); grandson, Colin Rakes; and various nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020. She will be interred with her loving husband at Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support the arts through the all-volunteer Showtimers Community Theater. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
