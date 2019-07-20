July 18, 2019 Edith Craft Radford, 93, of Roanoke, Va., went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1926, in Botetourt County, daughter of the late Paris and Pearl Rock Craft. Edith was the devoted wife of the late Paul Radford for over 50 years. Two sisters, Ruby Craft and Ruth Harlow; two brothers, Lloyd and Arthur Craft; and a son-in-law, Harold Lacks, have also preceded her in death. Edith lived a simple life. She loved her Lord and Savior and lived for her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Lacks and Bonnie Howell (Tommy); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a sister, Edna Wolfe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Celebration of her Life will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Troy Mays officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

