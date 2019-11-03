RADFORD E. November 1, 2019 E. 'Tom' Radford, 88, of Christiansburg, went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 1, 2019. Tom was a member of Bible Baptist Church - his life reflected his faith in God and was an inspiration to others as he walked in faith every day. He owned Tom Radford Construction & Excavation and was a master wood craftsman. Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed. He enjoyed Bluegrass and Gospel music, having talent to play any instrument he picked up. He loved Nascar, a good western movie and reading US History and his Bible. His statuary was his workshop where he created beautiful wood pieces. He cherished his K-9 companion "Liberty" and said his greatest treasures were his family and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pearline Radford; parents, Arthur and Eunice Radford; brothers, Eldred, Murray, Bud, Wayne, and Will Radford; and sisters, Mary Nolen and Tootsie Akers. He is survived by his children, Thomas J. Radford, Teressa Thayer and husband Bob, Robin Childs and husband Jerry; granddaughter, Jessica Marinoble; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Isabelle, and Josiah Marinoble; siblings, W. A. Radford Jr., Raymond Radford (Gail), Sue Lewis, Penny Vest; as well as many nieces and nephews. Special Thank You to Good Samaritan Hospice; Sarah and Brook. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel, with the Rev. Ersel Alderman and the Rev. George Wells officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

