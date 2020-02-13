October 22, 1944 February 12, 2020 Darrill Kermit Radford, 75, of Newport, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at New River Valley Carilion Medical Center in Christiansburg following a long illness. Darrill was born on October 22, 1944, in Giles County and was a son of the late Beulah Rosetta McGuire Radford and Leonard Moyer Radford. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother who he shared his life with, Solonia W. McGuire. Darrill was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved the outdoors. He was a retired employee of Rite Aid in Pearisburg. He is survived by his long-time companion and caregiver, Mitzi R. Cumbee of Newport; two sisters, Faith R. Jennings (Mike) of Rich Creek, Lisa R. Huff (Robert) of Dublin; and one brother, Arnold E. Radford of Pembroke. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the Givens – Riffe Funeral Home in Narrows with a graveside service following at 2:30 p.m. at the Fillinger Family Cemetery in Pembroke. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.

Service information

Feb 14
Graveside Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
2:30PM
Fillinger Cemetery
Hendrickson Rd
Pembroke, VA 24136
