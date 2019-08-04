QUINLEY Anne Watson August 21, 1927 August 1, 2019 Anne Watson Quinley of Ashland, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. Anne was born on August 21, 1927 and is predeceased by her husband, Harold E. Quinley. She is survived by three daughters, Patty Kelley and Betsy Quinley of Richmond, Va. and Missy Bauder of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three granddaughters, Brooke K. Conkle, Katherine M. Peck, and Anne Claiborne Muth. A memorial service will be held at Windsor Hills United Methodist Church in Roanoke, VA on Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.