QUESINBERRY Patricia Winfrey October 11, 2019 Patricia Winfrey Quesinberry, 80, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born in Roanoke, Va. to the late Lonnie Trent and Fred K. Winfrey. She was also predeceased by her brother, Fred K Winfrey, Jr. She is survived by her niece, Donna W. Petrella husband Ed; great niece, Traci Baker husband Jesse; great nephews, Greg Petrella, Bobby Petrella wife Crystal; and five great great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Saint Andrews Diocesan Cemetery in Roanoke, Va. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

