December 11, 2019 Virginia Phillips Quesenberry, 89, of Willis, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Quesenberry; and parents, Dorcie and Almedia Phillips. She is survived by her son, Kevin V. Quesenberry; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and David Pratt; grandchildren, Andrea Elzowry, Joshua Pratt (Brandi), Taylor Quesenberry (Rachel), and Asher Quesenberry; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Topeco Church of the Brethren with Pastor Ted Turner and Pastor Mike Varner officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.