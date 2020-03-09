Vinton Harley Quesenberry, 86, of Galax, formerly of Indian Valley, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Indian Valley Church of God. Interment will follow in the Phillips Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the church. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

