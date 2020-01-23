February 28, 1928 January 20, 2020 The Rev. Roy Glennard Quesenberry, 91, of Blacksburg, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was a minister of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was born in Radford, Va. on February 28, 1928, attended Radford City Schools and graduated from Holmes Bible College in 1951. He was licensed by the IHPC in 1948 and ordained in 1951. He served as pastor of French's Chapel, Shady Springs (W.Va.), Lynchburg, Christiansburg, Salem, and Radford. He also served as interim pastor at Vicker, Bakers Chapel, Merrimac, Bain's Chapel and Tower of Refuge. He served as the conference Lifeliners Director, Mission and Evangelism Director, Conference Treasurer and Superintendent. He also served on the IPHC Evangelism Board, Emmanuel College Board of Trustees and Holmes Bible College Board of Trustees. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Roy Pierce and Eula Rupe Quesenberry; two of the greatest people ever, his grandparents, Glen and Ollie Rupe (Mom and Dad) who raised him; his brother, Lawrence; and sisters, Barbara and Dottie. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Matusevich Quesenberry; daughters and son-in-law, Faith and Mitch Malloy of Destin, Fla. and Angie Quesenberry of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Eden Grace Malloy; sisters and brother-in-law, Ruth and Lewis Kirtner of Pulaski, and Lelia Quesenberry Thompson of Gainesville, Ga.; brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Annabelle Quesenberry of Penn Laird; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the auditorium of the Appalachian Conference Grounds in Dublin, Va., with Bishop Preston Mathena officiating. Interment will follow in the conference cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 4 until 7 p.m. in the auditorium. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Quesenberry Scholarship Fund at Holmes Bible College, 4901 Old Buncombe Rd, Greenville, SC 29617. The Quesenberry family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
