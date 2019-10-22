QUESENBERRY Ralph Lawrence August 27, 1940 October 20, 2019 Ralph Lawrence (Jack) Quesenberry, 79, of Radford, Va., passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. The Quesenberry family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

