May 3, 1972 December 11, 2019 Karen Leigh Quesenberry, age 47, of Christiansburg, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her home. She was born in Christiansburg on May 3, 1972. She is survived by her husband, Randy Quesenberry; parents, Benny and Sandra Mullens; sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Joe Hagy; brother and sister-in-law, Ben Jr. and Shenandoah Mullens; sister-in-law, Susan Turner; special friends, Betty Whitlock and Donna Epperly; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special thanks to Ronnie and Doug Hardymon; her two boys, Ray Ray and Snickers. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Justin Lucas officiating. Interment will follow in the Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513 or to the Humane Society, P.O. Box 287, Blacksburg, VA 24060. The family will receive friends from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday morning prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.
