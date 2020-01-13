January 11, 2020 Gary S. Quesenberry, 71, of Radford, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation will be held at Auburn Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Shake Smith officiating.
