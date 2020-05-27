QUARLES, Tresa Florence May 24, 2020 Tresa Florence Quarles, age 85, of Harrisonburg, VA., formerly of Buchanan, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities. She was preceded in her death by her mother and father, Hannah Vivian Quarles and Harry Franklin Quarles; sisters, Elizabeth Q. Watson and Janet Q. Hall, Forest, Va.; and brothers, Owen F. Quarles, Lewis E. Quarles and Dr. Carey L. Quarles. She is survived by brothers, Robert Jabe Quarles of Costa Mesa, Calif., and J. Carson Quarles, Roanoke, Va.; and sisters-in-law, Norma H. Quarles (wife of Carson) and Karla Quarles, of Ft. Collins, Colo. She was loved and will be missed numerous loving nieces and nephews. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1953 and Madison College in 1957 with a B.S in Education. She taught in Fairfax County, Botetourt County, Albemarle County and Harrisonburg City Schools where she coached for 33 years. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 1967 with a Master of Education degree. After retirement from teaching, she enrolled at Eastern Mennonite Seminary and graduated in three years with a Master of Divinity degree. Before seminary, she served as lay minister for the United Methodist Church for several years. She served as a minister for the Linville United Church of Christ and St. Stephen's United Church of Christ that spanned 23 years. In retirement she spent many hours writing family history and stories about her teaching and ministry careers. She was a life member of Rockingham SPCA and Rockingham Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and served as Chaplin. The family would like to thank and acknowledge all the staff of the Sunnyside PRC for their professional, loving and tender care for Tresa while she was at Sunnyside. A private graveside service will be held at the Quarles Family burial plot at the Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan, Va. Those wishing to make memorial gifts in her honor may do so to your favorite charity or to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Rd., Harrisonburg, VA 22803, no flowers necessary. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Southwest Roanoke dam said to be safe after 1:15 a.m. evacuations amid rising waters
-
Watch Now: Flooding forces evacuations, rescues as Roanoke River nears 16-foot level
-
Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Man challenges police actions that barred him and others from Valley View Walmart
-
Broughman III, Jerry Lee
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.