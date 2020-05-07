June 25, 1934 May 4, 2020 Ruth Rakes Pyles, 85, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1934, daughter of the late Willie Lee and Alberta Weaver Rakes. She was also preceded in death by her lifelong friend, Lorene Long and brother-in-law, George Lechlider. Ruth was a graduate of Shawsville High School and National Business College and a member of Bonsack Baptist Church. She worked at Appalachian Power Company as an administrative assistant until staying at home to raise her family. She later worked alongside her husband at their store, Appliance Outlet. Ruth is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill Pyles; children, Mike Pyles (Denise), Becky Holt (Jeff) and Philip Pyles (Elizabeth); sister, Carolyn Rakes Lechlider; grandchildren, Michael Pyles, Emily Pyles, Bryan Holt (Allison), Matthew Holt, Fletcher Pyles and Mary Alice Pyles; great-grandson, Anderson Holt; and lifelong friend, Joann Obenchain. A private family graveside service was held in Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. Memorial donations may be made to the Bonsack Baptist Church.

