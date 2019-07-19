PULLIAM Patricia Ann Holland July 6, 2019 Mrs. Patricia Ann Holland Pulliam, 69, of Roanoke, Va., died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Lewis-Gale Medical Center, after suffering complications from Diabetic Ketoacidosis. Although a native of Danville, Va., she had called Burlington, N.C. home for most of her life before moving with her middle son and his family to Roanoke, Va. during her later years. She was the daughter of Mr. Curtis Womack Holland and Mrs. Nannie Elizabeth Williams, both deceased. Survivors include three sons, Curtis Anthony Pulliam of Huntsville, Ala., Christopher Daniel Pulliam (Stacey) of the home, and Calvin Louis Pulliam of Chapel Hill, N.C.; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of neices, nephews, and relatives,and a grandcat. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Winston Churchill Pulliam. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Roy Blackwell Funeral Home in Burlington. Services are entrusted to Blackwell Funeral Home, Burlington.

