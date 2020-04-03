April 1, 2020 Mary Catherine Pugh, 50, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Her hobbies included biking, camping, spending time with family and her dog, Princess. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Allie and Gladys Pugh and Nolan and Pauline Brown. Surviving is her husband, Jerry Ellis; children, Morgan Beddingfield (Bobby), Alex Embler (Taylor) and Avery Embler; parents, Carolyn Pugh and Preston Pugh (Margie); sisters, Amy Howard (Wendell) and Laura Stockert (Jason); and grandchildren, Cash, Eli and Nola. Private Graveside Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

