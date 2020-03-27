June 19, 1942 March 23, 2020 Charles L. Pugh, 77, died at home in the early morning hours of Monday, March 23, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. He was born on June 19, 1942, in Roanoke, Virginia, the son of Nicholas W. Pugh Sr. and Louise F. Pugh. Charlie was very proud of his education, his Naval service, the various ways he served the communities where he lived throughout his life, and most especially his family. The work that he did early in life as an investment banker allowed him and his family to make his dream of moving to Mount Desert Island, Maine a reality. Since that time, Charlie made it a priority to live life to its fullest and help in any way he could for others to be able to do the same. One of his most recent and greatest passions was being a DJ hosting programs of the music that he loved at WERU community radio. Charlie is survived by his cherished wife of 56 years, Patricia (Duncan) Pugh, who was by his side for every adventure in their lives together; his brother, J. Tyler Pugh Sr. of Roanoke, Virginia; his beloved daughters and their husbands, Sherri and David Wilson, of Lanesboro, Massachusetts and Davonne Pappas and Ted Keultjes, of Mount Desert, Maine; his treasured six grandchildren whom he adored, Logan, Molly, Jane, Reiley, Ella, and Samuel; and his niece and nephew of Virginia. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later time when we can gather together safely. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers if you would like to remember Charlie with a gift, please donate to WERU Community Radio P.O. Box 170 East Orland, Maine 04431. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC stores to cut operating hours effective Friday
-
219 in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19; state reports third death
-
New COVID-19 case reported in Roanoke County; state death toll now at 9
-
154 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, an increase of 40 since Friday
-
Virginia K-12 schools closed for remainder of academic year
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.