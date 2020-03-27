June 19, 1942 March 23, 2020 Charles L. Pugh, 77, died at home in the early morning hours of Monday, March 23, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. He was born on June 19, 1942, in Roanoke, Virginia, the son of Nicholas W. Pugh Sr. and Louise F. Pugh. Charlie was very proud of his education, his Naval service, the various ways he served the communities where he lived throughout his life, and most especially his family. The work that he did early in life as an investment banker allowed him and his family to make his dream of moving to Mount Desert Island, Maine a reality. Since that time, Charlie made it a priority to live life to its fullest and help in any way he could for others to be able to do the same. One of his most recent and greatest passions was being a DJ hosting programs of the music that he loved at WERU community radio. Charlie is survived by his cherished wife of 56 years, Patricia (Duncan) Pugh, who was by his side for every adventure in their lives together; his brother, J. Tyler Pugh Sr. of Roanoke, Virginia; his beloved daughters and their husbands, Sherri and David Wilson, of Lanesboro, Massachusetts and Davonne Pappas and Ted Keultjes, of Mount Desert, Maine; his treasured six grandchildren whom he adored, Logan, Molly, Jane, Reiley, Ella, and Samuel; and his niece and nephew of Virginia. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later time when we can gather together safely. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers if you would like to remember Charlie with a gift, please donate to WERU Community Radio P.O. Box 170 East Orland, Maine 04431. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com

