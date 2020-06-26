June 24, 2020 Billy "Bill" Pugh, 92, of Salem, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A native of Virginia, he was the husband of 68 years to Deloris Pugh, who survives, and the son of the late Violet Tarpley. Bill retired from the United States Navy. He was a member of Seneca Baptist Church and the Fleet Reserve Association for 49 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Diana Pugh Roberts; two grandsons, Mark A. Roberts and wife, Jessica and Austin L. Roberts; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Roberts. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary David Pugh. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. The family asks that guest in attendance wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. "When what we fought for guards over us how serene is the long eternal dream in the cold ground basking in silence our souls are warmed with the love from our families and the Country we served and loved."

