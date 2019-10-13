PUGH Auburn Sherwood October 10, 2019 Auburn Sherwood Pugh, 86, of Vinton, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was retired from Kroger after 45 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Pugh; his children, son, Gary Pugh; daughter, Christy Caldwell and husband Bill; son, Rusty Pugh and wife Cindy; daughter, Tricia Vevurka and husband Nick; grandson, Christopher Caldwell and wife Yudith; step-grandson, Daniel Stephens and wife Michelle; great-grandchildren, Haylie Caldwell, Mia Caldwell, Isaac Stephens, Jude Stephens; brother, Ronald Pugh and wife Sue; sister, Joyce Peters and brother David Pugh and wife Anne; sister-in-law, Margaret Railey, sister-in-law, Audrey Shelnutt and husband, Roger. Graveside services will be performed by Pastor David Viera at Mountain View Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

