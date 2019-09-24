PUCKETT Loreen H. September 22, 2019 Loreen H. Puckett, 89 of Hillsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville. Mrs. Puckett was born in Floyd County, Va. to the late Walter J. and Rosie E. Harris. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Puckett. Survivors include her twin sister, Coreen Dickerson of Hillsville; sister, June Terry of Hillsville, and several nieces and nephews. Loreen, along with her twin sister, Coreen, was a life time member of the auxiliary of the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. A private graveside service will be held at Gardner Memorial Cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

