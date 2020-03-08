March 5, 2020 Ivy Lee Pruitt, 85, of Roanoke, passed away quietly at home like she wanted on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She is survived by her son, Lewis Pruitt; daughters, Linda Routt, Kathy Pruitt, and Debby Blankenship (Danny); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

