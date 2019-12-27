December 23, 2019 Hugh Thomas Pruett Sr., 80 of Troutville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
PRUETT SR., Hugh Thomas
To plant a tree in memory of Hugh PRUETT, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.