December 23, 2019 Hugh Thomas Pruett Sr., 80 of Troutville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

