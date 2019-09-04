PROFFITT Matthew Joseph April 2, 1983 August 31, 2019 Matthew Joseph Proffitt, 36, of Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, Va., departed this life Saturday evening, August 31, 2019. He was born in Richlands, Va. on April 2, 1983 and was a graduate of Pulaski County High School. Matthew was preceded in death by a beloved sister, Stephanie Michelle Proffitt. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Gary E. Proffitt of Parrott; his mother, Letha Seagraves Hill of Bellsprings; his step-mother, Betty Simpkins Proffitt of Parrott; his fiancé, Brandy Dove of Blacksburg; his daughters, Ryleigh Michelle Proffitt of Bland County and Chelsea Michelle Proffitt of Blacksburg; his sister, Ashley Proffitt of New River; his brothers, Gary Proffitt Jr. and Daniel Lee Proffitt; his paternal grandparents, Rev Raymond Proffitt and Velvie Hill Proffitt of Floyd; his neice, Kacie Nicole Wilburn; his nephews Jackson Lee Wilburn, Dakota Lee Fralin, and Wesley Allen Fralin; and a host of friends and relatives. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday evening, September 5, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke with Pastors Frankie Graham and Danny Short officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours before the services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
