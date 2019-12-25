December 18, 2019 Jerry W. Proffitt, 75, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Bluefield West Virginia, he was the son of the late William Proffitt and the late Goldie Eldridge Proffitt. Jerry worked for many years in the steel industry. He is survived by his fiance, Judy G. Anderson; nephew, Michael Proffitt and his wife, Pinky; and special friend, Joanne Orange. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by numerous other family members. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, Va., with the Rev. Pete Dunker officiating. Simpson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Proffitt, Jerry W.
