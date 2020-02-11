January 29, 1941 February 8, 2020 Jack R. Proffitt, 79, of New Castle, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Bluefield, W.Va., a son of the late William and Edith Lewis Proffitt and had been an area resident most of his life. He proudly served in United States Coast Guard and retired as a Senior Auditor with the Virginia Dept. of Taxation following over 30 years of service. Jack enjoyed farming, the outdoors and nature, but mostly the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored. In addition to his parents, jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret, Bill Jr. and Henry. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy Loope Proffitt; son, Ronald R. Proffitt and his wife, Kelly; three grandchildren, Abby Proffitt, Kara Proffitt and Brett Stone and wife, Amanda; sister-in-law, Lou Loope Ramsey; brothers-in-law, James H. Loope and wife, Lillian, William "Bill" Loope and wife, Margie and John D. Loope and wife, Judy. Jack is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends and neighbors. The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the wonderful care given by the doctors, nurses and staff of Blue Ridge Cancer Care and Lewis Gale Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem. Pastors Sheldon Cosma and Cody Rader will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Cedar Lawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the funeral home. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
