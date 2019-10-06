PROFFIT Douglas September 20, 1944 October 4, 2019 Douglas (Doug) Proffit, 75, of Roanoke, on October 4, 2019, lost his fight with cancer. He will forever be remembered as a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Doug was born in Roanoke on September 20, 1944 to Josephine Pratt Proffit and Ernest Munroe Proffit. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Sheila Johnson Proffit; son, Travis Bateman (Michelle), of Travelers Rest, S.C.; son, Peyton Proffit (Courtney), of Greer, S.C.; brother, Don Proffit (Annette) of Roanoke; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Hal and Lee Johnson of Alexandria, Va. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ethan, Owen, and Justin Bateman; Connor and AnnaPaige Proffitt; two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Zachariah; niece and nephew, Robin and Thomas Proffit; nephew, Mitch Johnson (Tara, Quincy and Miles); niece, Leslie Johnson (Lukasz and Silas); one very special aunt, Betty Proffit Mann; one very special friend, Peggy Templeton; and many faithful cousins. In April 1963 Doug enlisted in the Navy. He served as a Yeoman on the Destroyer, the USS John R. Pierce DD753. Doug received an Honorable Discharge as a Yeoman 1st class in October 1969. Following his Navy career, Doug worked for Graybar Electric Company where he remained an award winning employee for 42 years, retiring in 2012. After retirement he worked part time for the Botetourt County Recreation Department and Drug Free Sport/Affordable On Site. Doug also served as a faithful volunteer for the James River High School athletic department for over 35 years. Although flowers are always greatly appreciated Doug and his family requests that in honor of Doug's great giving spirit, that you offer a donation to James River High School Athletics 9906 Springwood Road Buchanan, VA 24066 or to a charity of the your choice. He loved his James River family so very much. A celebration of Doug's life will be held 7 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. The Rev. Marina Gopadze will officiate. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.
Most Popular
-
No way to sugarcoat Virginia Tech’s ‘embarrassing’ defensive performance
-
Dublin man, 20, sentenced to 15 years in child exploitation case
-
Roanoke County woman faces charges in mother's death
-
Former grad student leader and Virginia Tech administrator pleads guilty in child porn case
-
Abe Naff files discrimination complaint against Ferrum College
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.