June 7, 2020 Calvin Thomas Proctor Sr., 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was a son of the late William and Christine Proctor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Earsie Proctor; brother and sister, Dale Proctor and Lorriane Jenkins; and grandson, Robert Earl Davis, V. Surviving him are his son, Tommy Proctor and wife, Dianne; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy Rogers and husband, Mark, Kim Freels and husband, Chris; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Calvin's life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke, with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.

Service information

Jun 13
Celebration of Life
Saturday, June 13, 2020
2:00PM
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
Jun 13
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 13, 2020
7:00PM
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
