PRINZ Agnes Rucker Dalton December 12, 1929 September 2, 2019 Agnes Rucker Dalton Prinz, 89, went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2019. Agnes was born on December 12, 1929 in Fincastle, Va., where she was raised. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Prinz; parents, James and Nettie Rucker; and brothers, Pete and Tony Rucker. Surviving are her three sons, Mickey (Karen) Dalton, Steve Dalton, Dale & Beth Dalton; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one brother, Hampton Rucker. Agnes dedicated her entire life to her family. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was close to all of them and will be greatly missed by all. She retired from Botetourt County Schools after 27 years of teaching. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Trinity Cemetery with T.G. Ayers officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Cox, Comcast and Dish customers mad about not getting ACC Network
-
‘The NCAA process is horrible’: Brock Hoffman's family blindsided by final ruling
-
Injury bug bites Virginia Tech in big way during loss to Boston College
-
Virginia Tech football: Turnover-troubled Hokies tripped up by BC
-
HORNE, Brian Richard Hubert
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.