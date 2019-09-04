PRINZ Agnes Rucker Dalton December 12, 1929 September 2, 2019 Agnes Rucker Dalton Prinz, 89, went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2019. Agnes was born on December 12, 1929 in Fincastle, Va., where she was raised. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Prinz; parents, James and Nettie Rucker; and brothers, Pete and Tony Rucker. Surviving are her three sons, Mickey (Karen) Dalton, Steve Dalton, Dale & Beth Dalton; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one brother, Hampton Rucker. Agnes dedicated her entire life to her family. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was close to all of them and will be greatly missed by all. She retired from Botetourt County Schools after 27 years of teaching. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Trinity Cemetery with T.G. Ayers officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

