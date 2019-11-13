November 11, 2019 Merle Akers Prillaman, 99, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was predeceased by a son, Thomas Wayne; her husband, Thomas E. Prillaman; as well as her parents, Peter Dillard and Sally Akers; and 10 brothers and sisters. A stay at home mother and wife, Merle was an active member of Southview United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting and playing dominos. Merle is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Linda Prillaman; two daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and Robbie Dix, and Anita and Richard Sheetz; eight grandchildren, Thomas and Brian Hurt, Lesley Enoch and Tracy Prillaman, Mitch Sheetz and Amanda Wade, and Jeremy and Matthew Graybill; and many beloved great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Warren Carswell officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the 12:15 service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Southview United Methodist Church, 3539 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

