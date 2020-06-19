June 25, 1933 June 11, 2020 Haller G. "Hal" Prillaman, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by family. Hal was born in Martinsville, Virginia, on June 25, 1933. He graduated from Martinsville High School in 1951 and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science with a major in Industrial Engineering from Virginia Tech. Hal was married to Wanda Prillaman on June 15, 1957; they were married for 57 years. They had one daughter, Ann Haller Prillaman, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. After college, Hal took a job with Celanese Corporation for two years before becoming Vice President (and eventually President) at Prillaman Chemical Company, a corporation originally started by his father in 1936. Hal and his brother, Nick Prillaman, grew the business gradually over the next 26 years. They focused on providing finishes to the furniture industry in the beginning, but eventually expanded to a range of specialties and added a chemical merchanting operation to the original blending business. In 1984, Hal and Nick Prillaman sold the business to Ellis & Everard out of the United Kingdom. At the time of the sale, Prillaman Chemical Company was producing $35 million in annual sales. Hal was also actively involved in the community and held numerous leadership positions during his life. To name a few, he was a member of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Board, member of the Patrick Henry Economic Development Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for First Baptist Church, Committee of 100 at the Virginia Tech Engineering School, member of the Ut Prosim Society, co-founder and board member of Carter Bank & Trust, former president of Forest Park Country Club, and former president of Chatmoss Country Club. Hal also donated generously to causes he believed in, including his beloved Hokies. He was a problem-solver and a leader. He always found a way to create a solution among a congregation. He was a friend to all. Hal is survived by his daughter, Ann Haller Prillaman Hamre; grandchildren, Ian Hamre, Max Hamre, Jules Hamre, Violet Hamre, Chloe Cox, and Duke Cox; brothers Bill Prillaman and Jerry Prillaman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Hal was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Prillaman; brother, Nick Prillaman; sisters, Ruth Prillaman and Connie Prillaman; and parents, Nick Prillaman Sr. and Ruth Moore. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, a drive-by visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Prillaman Residence, located at 495 Hickory Ridge Road in Martinsville, Virginia. Those wishing to pay their respects may drive to the residence and around the circle driveway without exiting their vehicle. Hal will be lying-in-repose for viewing at the front of the house, weather permitting. A private funeral (family only) will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Martinsville, Virginia. The funeral will be recorded and aired on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. Please visit www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistMartinsville for further details. Burial will follow the funeral at Oakwood Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Norris Funeral Services. Memorial donations may be given to W.E.E. Ministry Scholarship Fund, First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 2301 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112.
