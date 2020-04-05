Glenn Robert "Rob" Priddy Jr., 55, of Goodview, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Surviving family includes his mother, Ann B. Priddy; father, Glenn R. Priddy Sr.; sister, Amanda Decker and husband, Shawn, and nephews, Caleb Morris and Cameron Decker. A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Pastor Ethan Strickler officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. The service will be private family only, however the service will be web-cast for all to view live. Go to www.lotzfuneralhomevinton for a link to view the service. Please honor the current social distancing requirements by not personally attending and viewing on-line. Condolences may be sent through the website. Arrangements by Lotz Funeral Home, Vinton.
