June 27, 1941 May 15, 2020 Robert "Buck" Eugene Price, 78, of Staffordsville, Va., passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Salem VA Medical Center. He was born on June 27, 1941, in Roanoke, Va., the son of the late William Christian Sr. and Ora Bolt Price. Considered a "jack of all trades", he was a roofer for many years. He loved racing and drove in many races. His favorite NASCAR driver was Dale Earnhart Sr. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the VFW Post # 6000. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Joan Dalton Price; a daughter, Reba Lynn Kirk; a brother, William C. Price Jr.; and a sister, Doris Price Sink. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Crystal Paulette Price and Penny Denise Rash, both of Staffordsville, and Regina Diane Kirk, Rich Creek; sons, William Christian Price III, and Robert Eugene Price Jr., of Birmingham, Ala.; grandchildren, Robert Wayne and Casey Rash, Rebecca Lynn Rash and Adam and Michelle Kirk; four great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Wanda P. and Barry Phlegar, of Roanoke; and several nieces and nephews. Strictly following the mandated assembly restrictions, there will be no public services at this time. He will be buried at the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in "Buck's" honor directly to the funeral home, A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, 2508 Walkers Creek Valley Rd., Pearisburg, VA 24134, to help offset funeral expenses. The Price family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
