PRICE Johnie Eugene November 26, 1936 August 11, 2019 Johnie Eugene Price, 82, of Blacksburg, Va., died, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Radford Health and Rehab Center. He was born in Montgomery County, Va. on November 26, 1936 to the late Tiffney J. and Arbelia Linkous Price. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby R. Price. He is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Ruby Dove, Betty and Larry Woodson; brothers and sister-in-law, James M. and Rosa Price, Odell Price; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmie Lee Price officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.

