July 12, 1934 Friday, February 21, 2020 James M. Price, 85, of Blacksburg, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va. on July 12, 1934 to the late TJ and Arbelia Linkous Price. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan St. Clair and two brothers, John Price and Bobby Price. He retired from the Town of Blacksburg with 42 and a half years of service. He loved to breed and raise rabbit beagles, hunt and fish, and was a great gardener. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosa S. Price; his children, Ricky and Dreama (Trena) Price, Rita and David Harris, Crystal and Bubba (Bubbles) Smith; his grandchildren, Matt Harris and wife, Tonya, Mark Price and wife, Sydney, Heather Reed and husband, William, Luke Price and fiance, Sydney, Drew Lloyd, Jennifer Medley, Justin Webb, Bailey Smith, Kaitlyn Robertson; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Ruby Dove and Betty and Larry Woodson; his brother, Odell Price; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sunnyside Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Steve Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the James Price Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Sunnyside Pentecostal Holiness Church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
