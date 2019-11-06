PRICE Clara Rosly February 22, 1943 October 31, 2019 Clara Rosly (Chick) Price, 76, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Thursday afternoon, November 7, 2019 for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

