April 2, 2020 Betty Joyce Chisom Price, 80, of Roanoke passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, after a long battle with myasthenia-gravis. A native of Virginia she was the wife of 58 years to Marshall V. Price, who survives, and the daughter of James Larry Chisom and Esther May Hogan Chisom, both deceased. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School and retired from a longtime nursing career. Betty enjoyed gardening, antique collecting, working in her flower beds, and baking. She had a huge heart and loved her family and spending as much time with her grandchildren as she could. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Melissa Price Hicks (Joe); her son, Marshall V. Price II (Lorrie); five grandchildren, Joshua Hicks, Kyle Hicks, Chad Hicks, Emily Price Perdue (Codey), and Cameron Price; sister, Helen Allen; two brothers, Leon Chisom (Judy) and Thomas Chisom (Mary Lou), sister-in-law, Phyllis Price; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Sylvia Nelson, Estelle Adams, Katherine English, and Annabelle Holdren; and a brother, Donald Chisom. In light of the recent restrictions due to the Coronavirus, the family will have a private service at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem by Pastor Gary Kingery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Elechi for the many years of excellent care he provided. Also, to the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home for their care and compassion in her last remaining months. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cave Spring Rescue Squad or a local food bank during this time of need. The family encourages online condolences to be made at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com.

