July 15, 2019 Lorene Simpson Preas, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was the daughter of Omer and Mary Grisso Simpson. Lorene graduated from Andrew Lewis High School, Averett Junior College, Danville, Va., and Carver School of Missions and Social Work, Louisville, Ky., with a bachelor's degree in Religious Education. She served on the staff of Virginia Heights Baptist Church for seven years as Director of Youth and Religious Education. Lorene was a longtime member of Heights Community Church (formerly Virginia Heights Baptist Church) where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Women on Mission Leader, Deacon and Choir Member. She was also a member of the Back Creek Civic League and the Back Creek Ladies Club. Lorene was a Pastoral Care Counselor and did much volunteer work at 2nd Helpings, Virginia Heights Elementary School, for the Memorial Avenue Firefighters and for needy students at Patrick Henry High School. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Cornelia S. Manning, Christine Simpson and Gaynelle Harris; four brothers, Vinson, Francis, Nelson and O.C. Simpson Jr.; and niece, Patricia Franklin. Lorene is survived by her two sons, J.C. Preas Jr. and his wife, Kendall, of Roanoke, and Clayton L. Preas and his wife, Mary Beth, of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Samuel Preas, Caroline Preas, Della Brooke Preas and Harry Preas; 10 special nieces and nephews, Chester Simpson, David Simpson, Randy Simpson, Gary Simpson, Eloise Bracy, Vicki Abbott, Julie Simpson, Rev. Cynthia Simpson, Rev. Nelson Harris and Susie H. Wilkinson; one sister-in-law, Charlene Simpson of Lynchburg; and one brother-in-law, Charlie Harris of Roanoke. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Susan Coccia, Melanie Mallen, Catherine Kendall, the Ellis Senior Care Team; and to Cinda Perdue, Allie Stump and Good Samaritan Hospice. Thanks also to Dr. William Fintel and Blue Ridge Cancer Care. The Memorial Service will be held at noon on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Heights Community Church conducted by The Rev. Nelson Harris and The Rev. Cynthia Simpson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
