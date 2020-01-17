June 12, 1925 January 15, 2020 Thomas Guy Powers, 94, of Pulaski, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born in Rural Retreat, Va., on June 12, 1925, the son of the late Emory Cooper Powers and Alma Vaughn Powers, one of 13 children. Tom was a proud veteran enlisting in the United States Army at the age of 17 and served in World War II and the Korean Conflict. Tom was also preceded in death by his "Dahlin" wife of 71 years, Anna Tramonte Powers. He is survived by his son, Ron Powers and daughter, Terri Powers, both of Pulaski; his brother and best friend, Allen Powers and his wife, Opal, of Pulaski; his beloved baby sister, Ermma Jean Marshall of Pulaski; and special friends, Barry Tuttle, Phil and Lisa Wade. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Melissa McNair-King officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church Sanctuary from 1 p.m. until the service hour. Burial will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, in Dublin at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulaski Daily Bread, P.O. Box 824, Pulaski, VA 24301, or to the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Rd., Dublin, VA 24080. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.
