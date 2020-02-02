December 25, 1948 January 30, 2020 RM1 Pamela Penny Powers, 71, of Roanoke was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born on December 25, 1948, in Binghamton, New York. Pamela was a Radioman First Class and was retired from the U.S. Navy Reserve. She was a member of NERA (Naval Enlisted Reserve Association) and WAVES National. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was a free spirited lady who grasped life in its fullest. She enjoyed her travels and all the beauty that this world has to offer, including her love for gardening, animals, and finding pleasure in the simplest of things. Funeral services will be conducted at the Simpson Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. James Milner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with Military Honors. Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.
