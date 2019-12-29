September 1, 1935 December 25, 2019 Patricia Ann Morgan Powers, age 84, passed away on December 25, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Patricia's life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, with The Reverend Mary Mackin officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.